BillerudKorsnäs’ new life cycle assessment tool for packaging is expected to assist companies in reducing their packaging’s climate impact by up to 50%

BillerudKorsnäs’s tool will evaluate the environmental impact of packaging solutions. (Credit: Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay)

Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer BillerudKorsnäs has launched a new tool designed to assess the environmental impact of packaging solutions.

The BillerudKorsnäs’ new life cycle assessment tool for packaging is expected to help companies reduce their packaging’s climate impact by up to 50% while lowering their carbon emissions.

BillerudKorsnäs business development director Johan Tegell said: “There is a knowledge gap on the market. Companies don’t realise how much they can reduce their carbon and freshwater footprint from packaging.

“It’s about optimising the packaging to the supply chain and choosing suitable raw materials. Normally just small adjustments are needed to get great environmental savings.

“This was the reason why we introduced a life cycle assessment tool, to provide our customers with environmental insights about their packaging.

“Most customers are surprised when they see the results and realise the potential savings.”

BillerudKorsnäs said that digital tool features a database comprising data on a range of packaging materials, including the firm’s own production.

New tool to assess total life cycle impact of various packaging solutions

To assess the total life cycle impact for carbon dioxide emissions and water consumption, the tool will use various parameters related to packaging including material, size, production location, transport, and disposal method.

The company noted that the tool is mainly used to improve supply chain efficiency and environmental performance for Asian customers.

Apparel company LPP worked together with BillerudKorsnäs to trial the latter’s tool. LPP operates more than 1,700 stores worldwide.

LPP purchasing processes manager Monika Kotwicka said: “The cooperation with BillerudKorsnäs and the use of the life cycle assessment tool enabled LPP not only to understand but to practically reduce the emission of CO2.

“The implementation of BillerudKorsnäs’ packaging solutions supported LPP’s internal CO2 goals.”

