The BillerudKorsnäs range of Pure liners are backed up by the Containerboard BoxLab services, where customers can turn for support and advice on optimisation of packaging solutions

Thanks to its strength and superior printability Pure DecorX is an excellent choice for premium consumer goods. (Credit: BillerudKorsnäs)

With Pure DecorX™, BillerudKorsnäs is introducing the latest development in White Top Kraftliner. The launch opens up great improvement potential for decorative corrugated packaging, in terms of strength, print appearance and sustainability.

Pure DecorX is a 3-ply construction made of 100% primary wood fibres, which makes the liner strong, stiff and with high thickness. In practice, this means great lightweighting opportunities, high runnability in converting machines, reduced risk of washboarding, and enhanced packaging performance.

The use of only primary fibres also makes Pure DecorX a climate-smart choice: it is renewable, recyclable and biodegradable, and the fibres can be traced back to responsibly managed forestry.

Pure DecorX is coated for surface smoothness, yielding excellent print results in terms of lifelike image reproduction and colour fidelity. This makes the product very competitive in applications such as shelf-ready packaging, displays, and packaging of food & beverages and premium consumer goods.

“Thanks to our knowledge, experience, and state-of-the-art technology we have been able to secure the quality parameters needed for the highest pre- and post-print demands in one product,” says Rolf Gustafsson, Director Product Management Containerboard BillerudKorsnäs. “Customers can use just one coated quality for pre-print as well as for post-print – an extra benefit.”

The new liner is produced on KM7, the world’s most modern board machine. Product quality parameters are monitored in real time using advanced sensor technology, which ensures unique product consistency. And with the impressive capacity of 550,000 tons a year, availability is secured.

The BillerudKorsnäs range of Pure liners are backed up by the Containerboard BoxLab services, where customers can turn for support and advice on optimisation of packaging solutions.

Source: Company Press Release