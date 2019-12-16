Repel Pure is designed as an alternative for paper-based packaging, which is used in bakeries, food outlets and quick service restaurants (QSR)

Image: BillerudKorsnäs launches eco-friendly barrier paper for food packaging. Photo: courtesy of BillerudKorsnäs.

Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer BillerudKorsnäs has launched Repel Pure, an eco-friendly barrier paper for food packaging.

The new Repel Pure is designed as an alternative for paper-based packaging, which is used in bakeries, food outlets and quick service restaurants (QSR).

BillerudKorsnäs said that the paper-based packaging for food contains a treatment of a non-decomposable high-fluorinated chemical, called PFAS.

Repel Pure is a grease-resistant food packaging material, which is plant-based and totally biological.

BillerudKorsnäs paper executive vice president Helene Biström said: “Today we see an increasing demand for alternatives to PFAS treated products.

“After working a long time to find a sustainable alternative to surface treatment with high-fluorinated substances, we are today very proud to present our paper Repel Pure.”

Repel Pure is renewable and biodegradable

BillerudKorsnäs said that the new eco-friendly barrier is renewable and biodegradable which is one of the results of the company’s SEK 1.3bn ($138.1m) investment made last year in its production plant at Skärblacka.

Biström added: “We are very happy to be able to launch a paper that seriously challenges conventional packaging for a sustainable future. At the same time as we can meet customers’ demands for flexible packaging on a completely new level.”

In October this year, BillerudKorsnäs has commissioned KM7 board machine at its Gruvön mill to boost operations.

KM7 machine which has a length of 350m and weighs 17,000t is designed to produce liquid packaging board, white top kraftliner, cartonboard and cup stock for milk cartons, fruit boxes, and quality cardboard boxes. It has a production capacity of 550,000 tonnes per year, which is equal to 100 million 1-litre milk cartons every day.

In September, the pulp and paper manufacturer has introduced Xpression E-Com, a new e-commerce packaging solution.

Xpression E-Com is a paper quality designed for e-commerce bags and serves as an alternative for single-use plastic mailing bags and other less efficient solutions.