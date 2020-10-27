The new Reusable Paper bag represents a step towards a sustainable future marked by the use of bio-based and 100% recyclable material, and elimination of plastic bags

BillerudKorsnäs’ Reusable Paper Bag. (Credit: BillerudKorsnäs)

BillerudKorsnäs, a Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer, and paper bags manufacturer AB Group Packaging have launched Reusable Paper bags in the UK.

Currently, AB Group Packaging is offering the new paper bags, claimed to be one of the world’s strongest paper bags, at several major supermarkets in the UK.

Reusable Paper bag uses BillerudKorsnäs’ FibreForm rPET material

Designed to replace the plastic Bag for Life, the new paper bag uses BillerudKorsnäs’ fibre-based raw material called FibreForm recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET), which is tear-resistant and has high stretch feature.

BillerudKorsnäs formable solutions sales manager Veronica Fylkner said: “FibreForm is one of the strongest kraft papers in the world. It’s been on the market for a while and we are still exploring its full potential.

“We see several new applications we can develop with FibreForm and we are eager to replace less sustainable materials and solutions. It is a journey that we are pleased to be on as we can help decrease the amount of plastics and aluminium in different applications on the market.”

During laboratory tests, it was found that the paper bag, claimed to be ultra-strong, could be reused multiple times.

Fylkner added: “We tested one bag until breakdown and it lasted 43 cycles which is equivalent with 860 lifts and this with a high weight of 16 kg. We can really say that FibreForm is suitable for reuse in all types of weather.”

BillerudKorsnäs said that the new paper bag represents a step towards a sustainable future marked by the elimination of plastic bags\, and use of bio-based and 100% recyclable material.

AB Group Packaging founder and CEO Dermot Brady said: “We want zero negative influence when producing and using our products and we are so pleased to be able to offer this product to the market.”

Based on a life cycle assessment made by Swedish environmental institute IVL on BillerudKorsnäs standard paper for carrier bags, the paper had lower climate impact compared to bio-based plastic, recycled plastic and fossil based plastic.

In September, BillerudKorsnäs partnered with Syntegon Technology to introduce Recyclable Flow Wrap, a new paper-based packaging solution.