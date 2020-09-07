Ward has divested compaction services to focus in bulk metals and waste core business

Biffa has acquired compaction services business from metal and waste recycling specialist Ward. (Credit: Ward)

Waste management provider Biffa has acquired a compaction services business from Derbyshire-based metal and waste recycling specialist Ward for an undisclosed sum.

The deal adds Biffa with multi-collection wheelie bin and rear end load (REL) commercial services, as well as multiple Ward drivers and vehicles.

Biffa will manage all related customer contracts

As part of the deal, Biffa will manage all related customer contracts. Ward has sold compaction services to focus on bulk metals and waste core business.

Donald Ward, traded as Ward, continues to manage all other waste services such as metal recycling, textile reuse, wood processing and recycling, general skip hire and RoRo operations for construction, demolition land remediation and hazardous waste.

Biffa’s collections division chief operating officer Jeff Anderson said: “We are delighted to announce that our Collections division has completed the acquisition of Ward’s commercial compaction services.

“The business had pre-CV-19 run rate revenues of around £4m servicing over 1,400 customers. This acquisition is fully aligned with our growth and acquisition strategy and will be highly complementary to our existing East Midlands operations.”

In June this year, Biffa announced that it will supply recycled plastic to packaging manufacturer Nampak Plastics Europe under an extended long-term partnership.

The firm will deliver food-grade recycled plastic (High-Density Polyethene or HDPE) to Nampak in the form of pellets for use in manufacturing plastic bottles.