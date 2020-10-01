OPRL has designed clear recycling labelling to reduce confusion regarding recycling and enhance recycling rates

Biffa to help other OPRL members to develop sustainable packaging. (Credit: Biffa)

UK-based waste management company Biffa has joined the On-Pack Recycling Label (OPRL) scheme to promote clearer labelling for recycling.

The OPRL intends to offer clear and steady recycling labels for packaging on goods, thereby helping consumers to recycle efficiently and enhance the UK’s recycling rates.

Biffa joins OPRL’s new waste management division

The OPRL scheme includes more than 570 members in the UK, comprising packaging manufacturers, brands and retailers. Biffa is part of OPRL’s new waste management division.

OPRL executive director Margaret Bates said: “We are delighted to welcome Biffa as a member of OPRL helping to deliver our purpose “to collaborate across the packaging supply chain to drive circularity and a transformation in resource efficiency.”

Biffa said that it will share its experience and expertise in recycling and waste management with other OPRL members for the development of sustainable packaging.

Biffa is joining the OPRL scheme as part of its long-term sustainability plan, as well as to build a circular economy in the UK.

Recently, the waste management company has opened an advanced plastic recycling facility in County Durham, which is developed with an investment of around £27.5m.

The clear recycling labelling has been designed by OPRL to reduce confusion regarding recycling and enhance recycling rates.

Biffa waste strategy and packaging manager Roger Wright said: “The OPRL scheme is an exciting opportunity to maximise recycling within an emerging circular economy.

“We aspire to a future where labelling communications are simple, smart, and dynamic, and backing the OPRL scheme will help to achieve this.

“We look forward to holding a unique position as a waste manager where we consult with the packaging producers and brands to help them develop more sustainable packaging, as well as with the local authorities we work with to promote the OPRL scheme and its benefits.”

Recently, Biffa has collaborated with Nestlé Waters UK, the water division of Nestlé, to accelerate the circular economy for plastics in the UK.