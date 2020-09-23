Biffa will support Nestlé Waters UK’s commitment to making every Buxton water bottle from 100% rPET by 2021, by collecting recyclable bottles and reprocessing in the UK

Biffa partners with Nestlé Waters UK to accelerate circular economy. (Credit: Nestlé Waters.)

UK-based recycling and waste management company Biffa has collaborated with Nestlé Waters UK, the water division of Nestlé, to accelerate the circular economy for plastics in the UK.

Nestlé Waters UK has pledged to make every Buxton water bottle from 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) by 2021.

As part of the partnership, the waste management company will support Nestlé Waters UK to achieve its commitment by collecting recyclable bottles and reprocessing them into rPET in the UK.

Biffa’s new plastic recycling facility located in Seaham, County Durham will supply rPET to Nestlé Waters’ Buxton factory from 2021.

The facility is capable of processing the equivalent of 1.3 billion plastic bottles each year.

Alliance to support Biffa’s commitment to quadruple its plastic recycling by 2030

The collaboration will allow Nestlé’s water division to reduce the amount of virgin plastic in circulation and will also support the shift to use food-grade recycled PET in the UK.

It will also support Biffa’s commitment to quadruple its plastic recycling by 2030.

Nestlé Waters UK managing director Michel Beneventi said: “This is a hugely significant step forwards in achieving our commitment of making our Buxton range from 100% rPET.

“By working together, sharing expertise across our companies to advance PET recycling for circularity, I believe we can be a force for good, helping to create positive, long-lasting impact and change for the planet.

“Having access to a local rPET supply reduces the carbon footprint of producing, sourcing and transporting our packaging from outside the UK and demonstrates the value that plastic drinks bottles have when they are recycled.

“Nestlé Waters has ambitious commitments to sustainability, with a pledge for all its brands to be carbon neutral by 2025.”

Earlier this month, Derbyshire-based metal and waste recycling specialist Ward has announced the sale of its compaction services to Biffa.