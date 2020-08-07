Bhojraj Industries already operates the Bobst Master RS 6003 gravure press, which was installed last year

Nigeria-based flexible packaging firm Bhojraj Industries has invested in Bobst NOVA RS 5003 gravure press to boost its production capacity.

Bhojraj Industries is engaged in providing film extrusion lamination, gravure printing, slitting and converting for customers in the food industry.

The Nigerian company already operates the Bobst Master RS 6003 gravure press, which was installed in 2019.

The press enables the production of food-grade packaging for a wide variety for customers in the food, pharma, beverages and agricultural products industries in Nigeria

The installation was a part of the company’s production upgrade as a result of the increasing demand for flexible packaging.

Bhojraj Chanrai Group chairman Mahesh Sadhwani said: “Gravure printing in particular is set for significant growth over the next few years, so we are investing in the best possible printing presses to help us take advantage of this opportunity and serve our customers with highest quality products.”

Nova RS 5003 gravure press is deisgned for flexible packaging application

The Nova RS 5003 gravure press has been designed to deliver cost-effective and sustainable performance in flexible packaging production.

The gravure press allows operators to deliver better performance with water or solvent-based ink printing on various flexible packaging materials including the new eco-friendly substrates.

Bhojraj Industries managing director Nikos Gkanetsos said: “BOBST’s gravure presses produce the best print in the market, while the fast running speed and minimum waste keep the unit cost on long runs low, which helps us compete on both quality and price.

“And with these new machines, we can make the most out of gravure print and color sharpness in terms of quality, consistency and repeatability across all substrates, something that the brands we work with demand. It is a real game-changer for us.”

