Image: BEWiSynbra establishes new recycling facility in Portugal. Photo: courtesy of BEWiSynbra Group.

Sweden-based expandable polystyrene (EPS) producer BEWiSynbra Group has established a new recycling facility in Portugal.

The new facility is designed to expand and strengthen the company’s activities for collecting and recycling EPS.

In October 2018, the company has announced its goal to recycle 60,000 tonnes of EPS per year and since the launch of BEWiSynbra Circular, BEWiSynbra has purchased two recycling companies and introduced many recycling initiatives.

Commenting on the new recycling facility in Portugal, BEWiSynbra deputy CEO Jonas Siljeskär said: “We already have two production facilities in Portugal, mainly producing fish boxes, and are already into recycling, so this is indeed a natural step in an important and prioritised market.”

BEWiSynbra expects to increase the volumes over the next two to four years

Located close to one of the company’s existing production plants, the new recycling facility will receive the raw material from the Portuguese fish farming industry.

With the new facility, the Swedish company expects to increase the volumes over the next two to four years.

BEWiSynbra Circular Portugal managing director Pedro Luis said: “We will collect fish boxes and all other sorts of used EPS, recycle it and use it again and again, contributing to making our industry circular and to produce carbon neutral products for our customers. We have a sustainable solution for used EPS and I am convinced that we will really make a difference.”

Recently, BEWiSynbra along with its first customer Hirsch Servo Group completed its trials with 100% recyclable EPS. The company claims that the expandable polystyrene can be recycled over and over again.

Hirsch has produced a limited-edition packaging made of 100% recyclable EPS at its headquarters in Austria.

BEWiSynbra Group is claimed to be one of the largest vertically integrated producers of EPS in Europe. It aims to provide sustainable solutions for packaging and components, along with insulation.