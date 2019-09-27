The Bramlage solutions offer valuable cost reductions for customers by minimising the requirement for additional foam and protective tertiary packaging

Image: Bramlage has announced new standard e-commerce range. Photo: courtesy of RPC Group Ltd.

Bramlage, a Berry Global company, has launched a portfolio of ‘e-commerce ready’ personal care standard packs to enable customers to benefit from speed-to-market for new product launches.

The packs – from the Company’s top-selling Magic Star, Magic SL Twist-Up, Empress, and Empress Light – have all been independently certified by a third-party laboratory IBE-BVI, an ISTA certified laboratory (member ID: ST-9858) in-line with ISTA 6 testing protocols. This testing underlines the container’s robust and durable design that ensures products arrive at the consumer in pristine condition, thus protecting brand image.

Bramlage has extensive experience in the e-commerce sector having worked on a number of custom-designed projects for customers in recent years, including in China, one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets. While the Company continues to offer its design skills for the development of specific projects, it also recognised the need for a standard range to meet the demands of customers seeking a speedier route to market for their products. As well as the reduced lead times, the Bramlage solutions offer valuable cost reductions for customers by minimising the requirement for additional foam and protective tertiary packaging.

Further products will be added to the portfolio in the coming months as the company continues to expand its range of reliable pack solutions in line with the continuing double-digit year on year growth of the e-commerce market.

Source: Company Press Release