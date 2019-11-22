The new Design Studio is a simple to use browser-based interactive design facility that will help to boost creativity and enhance innovation

Image: Berry Superfos has launched new 3D online configurator for pack development process. Photo: courtesy of RPC Group Ltd.

A new 3D online configurator from Berry Superfos, will save weeks in a new pack development process, enabling customers easily to create, edit, and share proposed designs with colleagues.

The new Design Studio is a simple to use browser-based interactive design facility that will help to boost creativity and enhance innovation. Customers first have to register as a user of the system and can then start to develop their next project.

The first step is to select a pack from the many innovative Berry Superfos product lines such as UniPak, SuperLift® and EasySnacking™ and choose the appropriate volume. Following this the artwork template is downloaded so that the pack can be worked on in an art tool application such as Microsoft Paint 3D. At this stage specific packaging artwork can be added, customised and reviewed.

Easy to use, even for non-technical personnel, the online Design Studio allows packaging components, including handles and lids, colours and artwork to be mixed, matched and assessed until everyone is happy with the result. The final artwork design is then uploaded and viewed in 3D. These editable designs can also be shared with colleagues in real time across categories and teams within or outside a company.

“Using the Berry Superfos 3D Design Studio is very easy,” explains Birthe Bebe Nielsen, Divisional Product Manager, Sales & Marketing. “Users intuitively know how to work with the design creation process. Another great advantage of the configurator is the option to save your design, share it and go back and develop it further – immediately or at a later stage. And an internal library of packs can be established for future reference and developments.

“Berry Superfos is proud to offer this convincing online configurator to our customers, because it will allow for considerable time saving. In this way, we can help our customers to get a better product to market faster, as time is always of the essence.”

Source: Company Press Release