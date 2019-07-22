Berry Global company Superfos has been selected to supply different-shaped and sustainable pack solutions to an Italian company Carioca.

Image: Berry’s Superfos has provided different-shaped pack solutions for Carioca. Photo: courtesy of RPC Group Plc.

Carioca is involved in the production of a wide variety of felt-tip pens and crayons for creative children and adults across the world. The company’s products are marketed in more than 60 countries.

For the Israeli market, the company has selected square UniPak pail from Superfos’s standard range to replace a round container of 48 Jumbo felt-tip pens.

A clear foil wrapped around the pail keeps the felt-tips in place for user-convenience and product protection.

In-mould labelling has been used to create colourful decorations on the pail, helping to provide a razor-sharp and scratch-resistant graphic image.

For the Italian market, Carioca has selected round injection moulded UniPak pail with a lid and a red handle from the Superfos standard range to replace an existing round thermoformed pack.

Superfos has used mono-material polypropylene in the manufacturing of UniPak pails, making it 100% recyclable and support the development of a circular economy.

Carioca marketing director Giorgio Bertolo said: “The Israeli Market was new for Carioca and our local competitor uses a round pail for a similar product.

“So, to be more attractive, we decided to try out the square shape. We are pleased with the UniPak pail. It appears to be the best solution on the market in terms of price and quality, and the feedback we have received from retail and end-users is positive.”

Bertolo further added: “The round UniPak pail which we now use on the domestic market meets our needs as it has the perfect height and diameter and can contain exactly 100 felt-tip pens.”

RPC Superfos is engaged in the designing, developing and manufacturing of advanced plastic packaging solutions. The company provides injection moulded and thermoformed packs with an advanced end-user appeal.

With more than 2,400 employees in over 35 countries, RPC Superfos has sites and distribution centres in Europe, North America, and the Balkans.

In April this year, RPC Superfos has launched several initiatives to further enhance its packaging solutions incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) polypropylene.