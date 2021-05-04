With environmental considerations becoming a key factor in many consumers’ buying decisions, companies are seeking packaging solutions with a reduced environmental impact, and Berry Global technical experts throughout the company continue to work on designs that meet circular economy needs

Berry PET Power Initiative brings PCR benefits to smaller customers. (Credit: Berry Global Inc.)

Berry PET Power has launched an important initiative to enable the company’s smaller customers to have easier purchasing access to packs that incorporate recycled material.

With environmental considerations becoming a key factor in many consumers’ buying decisions, companies are seeking packaging solutions with a reduced environmental impact, and Berry Global technical experts throughout the company continue to work on designs that meet circular economy needs.

At Berry PET Power there has been increased demand for packs that incorporate recycled plastic, but until now it has not been possible for all customers to obtain these packs due to existing minimum order quantities (MOQs).

In order to be able to offer the packs to customers with smaller requirements, Berry PET Power is now making eight of its standard products containing 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic available to purchase by the pallet.

The eight containers – Sharp Cylindrical in 150ml and 200ml sizes, Tall Boston Round 250ml and 500ml, Boston Round 250ml and 500ml and Straight Cylindrical 100ml and 200ml – have been selected to provide a choice of styles and sizes. All feature a large decoration area to allow high quality decoration that provides effective brand individualisation and identity.

“This important development underlines our dedication to identifying and meeting customer needs, and will allow more of our customers to demonstrate their sustainability commitments through their choice of packaging,” commented Kees Kok, Marketing Manager, Berry PET Power. “Stocks of these containers will be regularly replenished to ensure we will be able to meet demand in a timely manner.”

Source: Company Press Release