Berry M&H has introduced new lightweight spirit bottle for e-commerce market. (Credit: Berry Global Inc.)

Berry M&H, a business unit of Berry Global, has introduced a new postal 50ml PET spirit bottle for the e-commerce market.

The new lightweight bottle, which is available in both round and square designs, offers better transparency that helps to convey a premium image of the drinks.

With different printing and labelling options, the new spirit bottle can be fully personalised as per individual brand requirements.

The company stated that the bottle can be specified with varying levels of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

The new bottle is said to complement Berry M&H’s range of 5cl miniature spirit bottles, which are suitable for samplers and gift packs. It will help drinks manufacturers to create a family image across their e-commerce offering.

The in-house design team of Berry M&H will also coordinate with customers for the creation of an advanced shape and unique identity to support specific branding objectives.

Berry M&H Llantrisant site business development manager Manish Nagar said: “Even before the coronavirus pandemic, online sales for premium drinks was a notable growth sector.

“Our bottle provides the perfect solution, with its clarity and durability helping to promote a quality image while its lightweight and resistance to breakage provide a safe and efficient solution for postal deliveries.”

In November last year, Berry M&H launched a new complete dropper solution for specialist healthcare and personal care applications.

Berry M&H has expertise in the production and decoration of plastic bottles, jars, flexible tubes and closures for various markets such as personal care, healthcare, pharmaceutical, nutritional, pet care, automotive and homecare products.