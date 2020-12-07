The RS01X automatically captures, stores and encrypts objective inhaler data, including user generated inhalations through the inhaler, and connects wirelessly to the Respiro app

Berry Global's single-dose DPI goes digital. (Credit: Berry Global Inc.)

Berry Global has achieved another significant milestone in its commitment to bring innovation that advances patient care to the healthcare market, with the market leading RS01™ single dose Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) from the newly-created Berry Global Healthcare now available with built-in sensors and digital capabilities. The new RS01X™ tracks inhaler use and connects to a companion app which provides personalised guidance to improve adherence and inhaler technique.

Berry has put in place a global agreement with Amiko Digital Health and the RS01X is integrated with Amiko’s Respiro™, a digital medicine platform for use with connected inhalers that combines data, artificial intelligence (AI), and elegant digital experiences to upgrade respiratory care.

RS01X meets the demand for high accuracy, integrated digital health solutions; this has resulted from the growing trend towards precision medicine, where targeted, individualised care is provided for each patient, tailored to their specific profile and medical history.

“The introduction of the RS01X is a significant milestone for Berry Healthcare globally, as well as for innovation in respiratory devices,” commented Vincent Clauzel, Managing Director, Berry Global – Care Unit. “We are very excited to have established a successful and very close partnership with Amiko to achieve this.”

The RS01X automatically captures, stores and encrypts objective inhaler data, including user generated inhalations through the inhaler, and connects wirelessly to the Respiro app. The Respiro app serves as a companion to the inhaler, reminding patients when it is time to inhale a dose and providing personalised insights and tips powered by data and artificial intelligence to help patients self-manage more effectively. Patients can instantly and securely choose to share their data with healthcare providers both in person and digitally to improve collaborative decision-making and enable data-driven treatment adjustments.

In previous clinical studies, the Respiro platform delivered improvements in controller medication adherence by up to 37% and in optimal inhaler technique by up to 42%*. Poor inhaler adherence and technique result in poor patient outcomes and higher costs and are major challenges for the inhalation industry.

“The integration of sensing and connectivity into our RS01X inhaler will help to improve patients’ lives, as we bring together the power of digital technology and data science with the premier platform for inhalation technology,” commented Muriel Combeau, Sales and Marketing Director, Berry Healthcare.

The connected inhaler retains the user-friendly features of the original RS01, making it suitable for all age groups. It provides consistent dosage delivery with easy refilling. A built-in battery means no charging is required for the inhaler throughout its usage.

RS01X can be customised to meet pharmaceutical companies’ individual needs, from different inhaler models and designs to branded digital experiences delivered through the integrated Respiro platform that offer important benefits for patients, their families and their healthcare teams.

“At Amiko, we’ve been consistent in our goal of developing technologies that advance respiratory care,” said Martijn Grinovero, Chief Commercial Officer at Amiko. “We are thrilled to have found a partner with the vision, ambition and market experience of Berry Global. We are extremely excited about the RS01X and Respiro becoming available to patients and care providers at a scale that truly makes a difference.”

Berry Global is a leading worldwide supplier of a broad range of innovative nonwoven, rigid, and flexible products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. The Fortune 500 company’s operations span over 290 locations on six continents. Berry Healthcare, part of Berry’s Consumer Products International division, comprises 35 manufacturing locations throughout Europe, offering a wide number of specialisations in drug administration, including oral, nasal, pulmonary, and ophthalmic, along with an extensive range of packs for all types of pharmaceutical and medical products.

Source: Company Press Release