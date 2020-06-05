The new non-carbon black masterbatch serves as a sustainable solution for customers focusing on using black plastic packaging for their food and non-food products

Berry Global company Superfos has introduced a new non-carbon black masterbatch solution for food and non-food product applications.

The company has designed the new sustainable solution for customers intend to use black plastic packaging for their food and non-food products.

Superfos’ new masterbatch enables the packs to be easily detected by the Near Infra-Red (NIR) scanners used in waste sorting processes.

The new solution enables to easily sort packages for recycling purposes, as well as helps in the significant improvement over conventional carbon-black plastic, as they cannot be detected in the waste sorting process and ends up as a source of energy through incineration.

The new masterbatch can be used for opaque packs in both PE and PP products

The non-carbon black plastic masterbatch can be used for opaque packs in both polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) products.

The degree of opacity offered by the non-carbon black plastic masterbatch is slightly less than the standard black masterbatch, said the company.

Superfos also stated that it continues to work with its masterbatch supplier to ensure that the black colour achieves stringent requirements.

Superfos Wetteren factory manager Flemming Madsen said: “Superfos uses a high-quality non-carbon black masterbatch which contains special pigments to improve detection and sorting by NIR technology.

“This is ideal to improve the recycling and recovery of black plastics. Opting for non-carbon black helps to reduce the amount of non-recyclable plastic in the waste stream.”

