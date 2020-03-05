Berry Global will install new lines and make upgrades to existing assets in nine of its North American locations

Berry Global will expand UHP machine and hand stretch film capacity in North American locations (Credit: idobicollection from Pixabay)

US-based Berry Global Group has unveiled plans to expand its production capacity of ultra-high performance (UHP) machine and hand stretch films in North American locations.

The company is investing around $30m to install new lines and make upgrades to existing assets in nine of its North American locations, which are presently involved in the manufacturing of stretch film.

Berry said that the projects are set to begin immediately and are slated to be completed by April 2021.

Berry produces Transcend and Stratos machine films and Fortitude hand film

Berry’s portfolio of stretch films includes Transcend and Stratos machine films and Fortitude hand film. The new lines will help the company to meet the growing requirements for the films.

Berry’s advanced MAC technology was used to develop Transcend film, which can withstand harsh wrapping situations. Transcend delivers film survivability and high-load containment at low gauges.

Designed to focus on load containment and source reduction, Stratos machine film is suitable for uniform and semi-regular loads in high-volume applications.

Fortitude, a hybrid hand film, has been developed to deliver operator productivity with light-weight and easy to handle rolls, which offer high film yield and better-holding force for challenging application situations.

Berry engineered materials division president Mike Hill said: “Stretch film customers continue to seek palletization films that decrease breakage, damage and loss, while reducing wrapping cost and providing sustainable value.

“Today’s announcement is in direct alignment with Berry’s commitment to strategically invest in advantaged products within the Engineered Materials Division.”

In January, Berry Global unveiled plans to expand its capacity for sustainable and breathable films in North America.

The company will invest around $20m to enhance both extrusion and printing capabilities, which will help expand its hygiene, healthcare, and speciality films platform in North America.

Based in Evansville of Indiana, Berry Global provides a range of rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products for consumer and industrial end markets.