Berry Global Healthcare has launched new lightweight dual port blow fill seal closure called Cyrano. (Credit: Berry Global Inc.)

Berry Global Healthcare has introduced a new lightweight dual port blow fill seal closure, dubbed Cyrano, for large volume parenteral applications.

Cyrano, claimed to be the lightest dual-port blow fill seal closure, is up to 64% lighter than some competitor products, said the company.

Designed to reduce overall plastic usage, the new lightweight closure provides a safe and easy-to-use solution for all types of intravenous and infusion systems in hospitals and other clinical environments.

The standard ready-to-use closure can be used on the latest blow-fill-seal machines. It uses the company’s advanced moulding technology to create lightweight components that can deliver better performance to protect product integrity, enhance drug administration and improve patient safety.

Cyrano’s twin in and out port design is sealed with a protective aluminium foil to provide a flat surface for quick and easy disinfection. The swift peel-off action of the foil allows saving time during administration.

The foil safeguards each port individually, as one port is opened for access while the other remains closed and sterile.

The two separate ports also provide maximum flexibility during usage, thereby enabling individual sides for injection and infusion.

Cyrano is a silicone and rubber-free closure that offers better seal integrity for efficient protection against drug spillage, tampering, microbial, chemical, and particle contamination.

The closure also provides better spike retention, as it will be automatically resealed after pierced.

Berry is offering bi-injected Cyrano in both medical-grade polypropylene and polyethylene to enable maximum compatibility during filling, sterilisation, and sealing. In addition, the foil provides flexibility for branding and personalisation of the closure.

Berry Global Healthcare sales and marketing director Muriel Combeau said: “By removing unnecessary weight and using fewer plastic elements in its manufacture, we have developed a closure that offers a valuable sustainability benefit with no compromise on performance.

“Cyrano is a highly flexible, and also cost-efficient, solution for many types of parenteral requirements and the administering of preparations by IV or infusion. In particular, its dual port design allows greater adaptability and ease of use compared to more traditional twin cap versions.”

