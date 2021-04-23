The investment will enable Berry Global to expand its portfolio of fully recyclable, biodegradable or compostable films

The investment will facilitate continued growth in consumer packaging films for e-commerce, food, and beverage applications. (Credit: Jens P. Raak from Pixabay)

Berry Global Group, a provider of packaging and engineered products, is set to invest over $70m to expand its capacity for consumer packaging films.

The latest investment is believed to help continued growth in consumer packaging films, specifically for e-commerce, food, and beverage applications.

Berry Global will use the funds to build new multi-layer blown film lines, as well as upgrade infrastructure and other equipment across multiple sites in the North American manufacturing system.

The expanded capacity is expected to be operational between this year and 2022.

The new film lines will support the anticipated increased customer demand for recycled content, apart from the traditional infrastructure upgrade.

Berry stated that line flexibility is a crucial investment strategy deployed by the company to make sure that ongoing material science developments applied to customer specifications ranging from recycled content in its films to PHA resins that facilitate bio-resin use.

The investment will also allow the company to expand its portfolio of fully recyclable, biodegradable or compostable films to better meet the requirements of its customer’s requirements.

Berry will integrate renewably sourced raw materials into its products such as shrink film and other flexible films.

Berry engineered materials division’s engineered products general manager and executive vice president Jerry Lamarre said: “These investments are strategically focused on expanding our advantaged product portfolio to help our customers meet their sustainability goals, while concurrently driving innovation in anticipation of future sustainability needs in the flexible packaging market.”

In March last year, Berry Global announced that it intends to expand its production capacity of ultra-high performance (UHP) machine and hand stretch films in North American locations.