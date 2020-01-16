Berry Global will expand its hygiene, healthcare, and speciality films platform in North America

Berry Global will expand extrusion and printing capabilities to meet breathable film and sustainable product market demands in the North American region (Credit: engin akyurt from Pixabay)

Berry Global Group has unveiled plans to expand its capacity for sustainable and breathable films in North America.

The company will invest around $20m to enhance both extrusion and printing capabilities, which will help expand its hygiene, healthcare, and speciality films platform in North America.

Berry Global to expand Sof-Flex technology for down-weighting of breathable films

Berry Global will expand the capacity for its Sof-Flex technology, as well as adds new flexographic printing equipment.

The Sof-Flex technology is said to enable the sustainable and down-weighting of breathable films and maintain superior performance.

Berry plans to complete expansion activities across its US network breathable film producing plants by 2020.

Berry health, hygiene and specialities division president Curt Begle said: “As a global leader in films and nonwovens, we are continuing to invest around the world. Our focus on serving the North American market with advanced technology remains a high priority for our business.”

In 2019, Berry launched a sustainability strategy, called Impact 2025. The firm aims to focus on three major improvement areas in hygiene to complement the strategy.

The areas include light-weighting and sustainable materials, as well as designing products that are easily recyclable, reusable, or compostable.

To support the strategy, Berry is expanding down-weighted and breathable films by minimising unnecessary materials and facilitating the use of sustainable raw materials without compromising product performance.

Berry’s US and Canada hygiene markets EVP and GM Robert Weilminster said: “We are excited to expand the capacity of sustainable products in the North American market. As a longstanding industry partner, we look forward to continued innovation alongside our customers.”

Based in Evansville of Indiana, Berry Global supplies a range of rigid, flexible and non-woven products for the customers in the consumer and industrial end markets.

In November 2019, Berry Global collaborated with SABIC on the production and use of circular polymers from chemical recycling.