Berry will use the polypropylene from chemical recycling to produce food packaging. (Credit: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay)

Packaging and engineered products provider Berry Global Group has entered into an agreement with Borealis for the supply of circular polyolefins.

The deal allows Berry to secure its first volumes of the in-demand circular polyolefins from Borealis. These circular polyolefins are produced using chemical recycling.

Berry stated that the announcement adds to the company’s access to the 600 million pounds of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content by 2025, thereby helping to further support customers with access to circular polyolefins.

Last month, Berry also announced that it has secured access to another 300 million pounds of chemical recycled material.

Berry consumer packaging international division president Jean-Marc Galvez said: “Investments in chemical recycling with partners like Borealis are critical to Berry and our customers as we collaborate across the value chain to solve the global commitment achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Berry will use the polypropylene from chemical recycling to produce food packaging for global brand owners, helping to create a package made exclusively from resins made from chemical recycling.

According to Berry, plastic is a preferred substrate for food and offers better product protection while also being increasingly recycled.

Berry will manufacture the sustainable package at one of its existing European manufacturing facilities. The company will launch the sustainable package in the upcoming quarter.

Borealis PO marketing vice president Maria Ciliberti said: “Collaboration is a key driver of the Borealis promise to accelerate action in plastics circularity through our EverMinds platform.

“As a result of working together with dedicated partners, such as Berry, a partner committed to transforming the industry as we are, brings us one step closer to achieving a circular economy for plastics.”

Recently, Berry Global has announced the investment of more than $70m to expand its capacity for consumer packaging films.