Berry Bramlage has designed new pack formats to provide a better appearance while maintaining the quality and efficacy of Gradiens’ products

(Credit: Berry Global Inc)

Berry Bramlage has provided its advanced pack formats for Hungarian company Gradiens’ new range of cannabidiol (CBD) cosmetic products.

Gradiens has selected Berry Bramlage’s 30ml and 50ml Twist-Up containers, as well as 200ml Vega AirFree bottle for Gradiens’ Keve day and night creams, face serum and body lotion.

Berry Bramlage’s new packs are said to provide a better appearance for the products while maintaining the quality and efficacy for the long term.

The advanced airless system of the packs helps to avoid the preservative-free creams to contact with oxygen to conserve and maintain their characteristics and effectiveness

Berry’s Twist-Up dispensing technology delivers consistent and controlled dosing and hygienic application for face creams. It will also help protect the products from inadvertent use in the closed position.

According to the company, a clicking sound confirms that the dispenser is safely opened and closed every time

The Vega AirFree bottle includes an inner pouch with an EVOH layer, which helps to prevent oxygen ingress for extended product protection.

Gradiens director Zoltan Keve said: “The packs from Berry Bramlage are both attractive and functional, and ideally reflect the luxurious and up-to-date nature of our products.”

The Twist-Up containers include a white main body with a contrasting brushed silver effect for the upper section to provide a distinctive appearance for the products.

Berry stated that it works with customers to support all aspects of their sustainability goals and minimising unnecessary waste is a crucial element of the company’s Impact 2025 sustainability strategy.

Berry Bramlage Velky Meder general manager Andreas Keller said: “We are delighted to be able to offer solutions that meet consumer demands for more natural products with no compromise on functionality or performance.”

In July last year, Berry Bramlage provided the 50ml Twist-Up dispenser for skin and hair care specialist Dr Kurt Wolff’s Alcina pre-aging cream.