The EU has announced new single-use plastic legislation to minimise littering and increase recycling rates for plastic closures

Berry Bramlage has revealed a range of new closure designs. (Credit: Berry Global Inc)

Berry Bramlage has revealed a range of new closure designs, which will meet the requirements of the new European Union (EU) single-use plastic legislation.

As per the EU Directive 2019/204, the plastic beverage bottles up to three litres in size must have closures attached to the container across its intended use from the year 2024.

The new rule has been framed to minimise littering, as well as increase recycling rates for plastic closures.

Berry Bramlage’s six initial designs are suitable for all types of neck finishes

The technical teams from the company have developed a series of six initial designs to be used for different types of neck finishes, including both screw and snap-on.

Berry’s solutions include additional strands or tabs on the tamper-evident band, which help to attach the closure after opening and facilitate easy reclosing of the bottle.

For enhancing consumer convenience and ease of use, different options have been provided for the docking of the closure after opening, as well as meet different product or pack requirements.

The options include placing the closure beneath the neck (the Lasso and V-Tethered closures) or beside it at a wide-angle (CompactFlip, CompactTwist and Proxima closures).

The two-piece SecureSnap closure for snap-on necks is based on the flip-top design of the next-generation Secure Flip sports cap provided by Berry Bramlage. It also includes a tamper-evident band, which is retained on the closure after opening.

Berry Bramlage is offering all closures in different colours with a variety of decoration options for improved branding and on-shelf appeal.

Earlier this year, Berry Bramlage expanded its Magic Star airless dispenser portfolio with the introduction of a new refillable version of Magic Star Natura Pack dispenser.

The company is offering the new Magic Star Natura pack dispenser in 35ml and 50ml container sizes.