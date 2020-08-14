The new 500ml HDPE bottle for new Motul Car Care range features a square shape and is available in red colour

Berry Bramlage Blow Moulding Specialities (BMS) has designed new packaging for France-based lubricants manufacturer Motul’s new car care range.

Motul launched the new Car Care range, involving eight different products, in new packaging to provide effective on-shelf differentiation.

The new 500ml HDPE bottle designed for Motul Car Care range features a square shape that is intended to distinguish it from the traditionally used round varieties in this sector.

Motul product manager Chanborina Tom said: “We have enjoyed a long and successful partnership with Berry, and we were confident that the company could meet our requirements for a new bottle design different from anything else on the market.

“This was a radical approach, but the resulting pack was very well received and has been an immediate success in the market.”

The new bottle features a long neck section to provide ease of handling

The bottle also features a long neck section and incorporates either a trigger spray or push & pull cap while providing ease of handling for users, particularly when using the trigger spray.

Available in red colour, the bottle offers large decoration panels featuring high-quality labels.

In a press statement, Berry Bramlage said: “Berry Bramlage BMS worked closely with Motul to successfully meet the design brief for a totally individual look for the bottle, while at the same time ensuring complete functionality.

“In particular, attention was paid to the overall height so that it did not exceed 25cm with the trigger spray in place, enabling the bottle to fit easily onto retail shelves.”

In line with sustainability commitments, Motul is currently working with Berry Bramlage to use post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic to produce the bottles in future.

