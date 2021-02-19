Sodis-Uhart and Audoubert provide a range of glass and metal containers and packaging components

Berlin Packaging has acquired French companies Sodis-Uhart and Audoubert. (Credit: Akshay93 from Pixabay)

Hybrid packaging supplier Berlin Packaging has acquired France-based glass and metal packaging companies Sodis-Uhart and Audoubert for an undisclosed sum.

Sodis-Uhart was established in 1979 as a family-run business. The company had expanded its operations in 2015 with the acquisition of Toulouse-based Audoubert.

Audoubert helped Sodis-Uhart to create a hub for glass and metal packaging in southern France.

With more than 9,000m² of strategically located warehouse space, both firms provide a range of glass and metal containers and packaging components.

In a statement, Sodis-Uhart director Dominique Uhart and Audoubert director Michel Uhart said: “We’re proud of our accomplishments, and we believe strongly that this transaction is not an end but a new beginning, enabling us to bring our experience in southern France to the rest of Berlin Packaging, and to allow our customers and employees to benefit from the opportunities offered by a global company.”

Berlin Packaging stated that the acquisition of Sodis-Uhart and Audoubert is the company’s 11th acquisition in Europe since 2016 and confirmed its commitment to providing packaging solutions in all segments of the European market.

Berlin Packaging CEO and president Bill Hayes said: “Expanding our presence in Europe remains a critical objective for us in 2021.

“Targeted acquisitions, like the acquisition of Sodis-Uhart and its subsidiary, Audoubert, continue to be an important way for us to execute on our strategic growth plans for Europe.”

In December last year, Berlin Packaging acquired Italian glass packaging company Newpack, which has a distribution network across Northern Italy, including the Liguria, Piedmont, and Veneto regions.