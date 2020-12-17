The acquired companies will enable Berlin Packaging to expand its product portfolio for several key end markets

Berlin Packaging has acquired European companies Repli and Pentapackaging. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Berlin Packaging has expanded its European operations with the acquisition of two plastic packaging companies – Repli and Pentapackaging.

Repli is based in Barcelona, Spain while Pentapackaging is based in Bergamo, Italy.

The acquired companies will enable Berlin Packaging to expand its product portfolio for various end markets, including industrial and speciality chemicals, food and beverage, household care, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Berlin Packaging Europe CEO Paolo Recrosio said: “The additions of Repli and Pentapackaging strengthen our offering in southern Europe, enabling us to better support customers of all sizes across all verticals.”

Repli and Pentapackaging will also add Berlin Packaging with more than 9,000m² of additional warehouse space in Spain and Italy.

Repli and Pentapackaging’s customers can also now access Berlin Packaging’s more than 40,000 SKUs, 130 sales and warehouse locations, and design and innovation centres on two continents.

In a statement, Repli CEO Marc Bartomeus and Pentapackaging managing director Fabrizio Mondolfo said: “Repli and Pentapackaging have grown consistently over the past six years. We are excited about our future with Berlin Packaging. We are confident that all our customers and suppliers will benefit from this combination.”

Berlin Packaging stated this is ninth acquisition in Europe since 2016.

In November this year, Berlin Packaging acquired Canadian packaging supplier Consolidated Bottle for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1910, Consolidated Bottle is engaged in supplying innovative plastic, glass and metal containers and closures serving various sectors including personal care, pharmaceutical, cannabis, food, beverage and industrial.