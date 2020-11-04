The acquisition of Consolidated Bottle forms part of Berlin Packaging’s plan to expand its presence in Canada

Consolidated Bottle acquired by Berlin Packaging. (Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

US-based packaging firm Berlin Packaging has acquired Canadian packaging supplier Consolidated Bottle for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is part of Berlin Packaging’s plan to expand its presence in Canada.

Established in 1910, Consolidated Bottle is engaged in supplying innovative plastic, glass and metal containers and closures serving various sectors including personal care, pharmaceutical, cannabis, food, beverage and industrial.

Berlin Packaging to retain all Consolidated Bottle employees and locations

Following the completion of the deal, the company will operate as Consolidated Bottle Corporation, a Berlin Packaging company. Berlin Packaging plans to retain all Consolidated Bottle employees and locations.

Berlin Packaging CEO and president Bill Hayes said: “Consolidated Bottle has an extraordinary history and shares our focus on quality, service and results for customers.

“We are extremely committed to the Canadian market and see tremendous growth opportunities for our employees, customers and suppliers.”

Berlin Packaging expects the combined business to offer better packaging solutions and value-added services to its customers.

These services include Berlin Packaging’s design studio for custom packaging solutions and Consolidated Bottle’s injection moulding, decorating and shrink sleeving capabilities.

Consolidated Bottle CEO Jonathan Rutman said: “We are thrilled to partner with Berlin Packaging for our next chapter.

“Our team and our customer base have enjoyed phenomenal growth over the past several years, and we are confident that our shared future is bright with Berlin Packaging.”

Last month, Berlin Packaging acquired Vinkova, the Netherlands-based glass packaging supplier for food and beverage industries.

The acquisition forms part of the company’s plan to strengthen its glass offering and expands its presence in Northern Europe.