Image: Novio provides packaging solutions to personal care, pharmaceutical, food and sports nutrition verticals. Photo: courtesy of Berlin Packaging.

US-based packaging firm Berlin Packaging has completed the acquisition of the Netherlands-based Novio Packaging Group for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Wijchen, Novio Packaging was established in 1978 as a primary packaging solutions provider to the customers in different markets such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and domestic non-food industries.

Novio, which supplies plastic packaging solutions, has expertise in personal care, pharmaceutical, food, and sports nutrition verticals.

With a wide network in Europe and Asia, the company employs around 160 people across northern Europe. Berlin has retained Novio’s all employees and locations.

Novio Packaging has been added to Berlin Packaging’s existing European companies, including speciality glass market firm Bruni Glass, closure experts Bruni Erben, and four other companies acquired in this year.

The combined businesses are said to turn Berlin as the first packaging supplier for all markets and substrates in Europe.

With annual sales of more than $1.5bn in 2019, the combined businesses manage over 130 sales and warehouse locations across North America and Europe and offer more than 40,000 glass, plastic, and metal container and closure items.

The customers of Novio Packaging’s are having the flexibility to leverage Berlin Packaging’s speciality glass expertise, income-boosting services, and advanced design studios on two continents, while Berlin Packaging’s customers will benefit with Novio’s substantial northern European footprint, expanded plastic offerings and significant expertise in crucial market verticals.

Berlin Packaging board executive chairman Michael Grebe said: “As with our company, Novio Packaging’s strong performance is a testament to their creative solutions, strong supply chain, and emphasis on exceptional customer service.

“By combining the strengths of both companies, this acquisition helps us meet our high growth goals and solidifies our position as the largest, most comprehensive, and most customer-focused rigid packaging supplier on two continents.”

In September, Berlin Packaging completed the acquisition of Italian packaging supplier Vetroservice for an undisclosed amount.