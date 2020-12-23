Newpack has a distribution network across Northern Italy, including the Liguria, Piedmont, and Veneto regions

Berlin Packaging has acquired Italian glass packaging company Newpack. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Hybrid packaging supplier Berlin Packaging has acquired Italian glass packaging company Newpack for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Savona, Newpack was established by a team of entrepreneurs with expertise in glass packaging and the food and beverage markets, specifically the Italian wine sector.

Berlin Packaging stated this is 10th European acquisition since 2016, demonstrating its commitment to supplying packaging across all geographies, substrates, and market verticals in Europe.

Berlin Packaging Europe CEO Paolo Recrosio said: “The acquisition of Newpack allows us to increase our offering in the wine sector, an important market in Europe.

“We expect our European sales force to help accelerate Newpack’s growth in the wine sector. Bruni Glass, our premium brand for specialty glass, also has a renowned innovation centre headquartered in Milan, enabling us to bring our expertise in wine bottle design to Newpack.”

Based in Italy, Bruni Glass offers premium and speciality glass packaging to the wine, spirits, food, and gourmet markets.

In a statement, Newpack executives Damiano Cavedon and Giorgio Pirott said: “Our customers will benefit by having access to Berlin Packaging’s product portfolio, distribution network, and design capabilities.”

Recently, Berlin Packaging acquired two other European plastic packaging companies Pentapackaging and Repli.

Pentapackaging is based in Bergamo, Italy, while Repli is based in Barcelona, Spain

Berlin Packaging supplies glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures to its customers. The company offers package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries.