Glass Line, which is based in Savona, supplies glass and metal packaging solutions to its customers

Berlin Packaging has acquired Italian company Glass Line. (Credit: Berlin Packaging)

Hybrid packaging supplier Berlin Packaging has acquired Italian family-run business Glass Line for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Savona, Glass Line is engaged in the supplying of glass and metal packaging solutions with expertise in the food and beverage end-markets.

Glass Line, which is co-led by Umberto Berruti and Patrizia Zoppi, also serves customers in the wine and olive oil markets.

Glass Line offers services such as processing, logistics and storage, in addition to thermoplastics.

The company has a significant presence across Northwest Italy, including two warehouses in Liguria.

Glass Line co-leader Umberto Berruti said: “This combination with Berlin allows the best flow of ideas, innovations, and talent across Glass Line for the benefit of our employees, customers, and suppliers,” added Patrizia Zoppi, co-leader of Glass Line.”

Berlin Packaging has decided to retain all employees and locations of Glass Line. Glass Line’s leadership, including Umberto Berruti and Patrizia Zoppi, will continue in the same roles.

Berlin Packaging stated the acquisition of Glass Line is the firm’s 13th acquisition in Europe since 2016 and confirmed its commitment to providing packaging solutions in all segments of the European market.

Berlin Packaging CEO and president Bill Hayes said: “We have successfully partnered with many family-owned businesses during our European expansion and appreciate the trust and confidence Glass Line has placed in us.”

Last month, Berlin Packaging acquired UK-based Roma International to expand its portfolio of cosmetics and personal care packaging products.

Roma International, which is founded in 1965, provides bottles, jars and closures for high-end cosmetics and personal care products.