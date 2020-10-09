The acquisition strengthens Berlin Packaging’s glass packaging offering while expanding its presence in Northern Europe

Vinkova supplies glass packaging for the food and beverage industries. (Credit: Manfred Richter from Pixabay)

US-based Berlin Packaging has acquired Vinkova, the Netherlands-based glass packaging supplier for food and beverage industries.

The strategic acquisition forms part of the company’s plan to strengthen its glass offering and expands its presence in Northern Europe.

The transaction marks eighth acquisition for Berlin in Europe since 2016.

Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Vinkova employees and locations to be retained

With the deal, customers of Vinkova will benefit from expanded packaging offering and will have access to the ‘exclusive design’ and ‘innovation services’ offered by Bruni Glass Innovation Center in Italy and the One Eleven Studio in the US.

Berlin Packaging Europe CEO Paolo Recrosio said: “The acquisition of a solid glass packaging supplier in the food & beverage industry allows us to further extend the presence of Berlin Packaging on the European glass packaging market, completing the range of glass-plastic-closure products.

“It also offers us huge business opportunities, thereby confirming the validity of our strategy and the consistency of our project.”

As per the terms of the deal, Vinkova’s employees and locations are being retained.

Berlin Packaging CEO and president Bill Hayes said: “Continued expansion in Europe is a central tenant of Berlin Packaging’s overall growth strategy.

“Beyond solidifying our northern European positioning, this acquisition gives us the ability to help customers of all sizes and market segments increase their bottom lines and strengthens our supplier partnerships, as we continue to grow our businesses together.”

Last year, Berlin Packaging acquired the Netherlands-based Novio Packaging Group for an undisclosed sum.

Novio Packaging was established in 1978 as a primary packaging solutions provider to different markets such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and domestic non-food industries.