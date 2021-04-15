The new Gallus ECS 340 with eight flexographic printing units and a cold foil embossing unit enables bentlage-label to print a wide range of applications

Bentlage-label trusts on quality and reliability of Gallus. (Credit: Gallus)

Bentlage-label GmbH based in Bielefeld, Germany invests in a Gallus ECS 340. The 8-colour flexo printing press with integrated cold foil embossing unit produces a variety of technical labels. The machine system was installed in December 2020 in order to enlarge the capacity.

As long-standing Gallus customer bentlage-label GmbH has known the stability and reliability of Gallus for more than 20 years. Founded in 1928, the family business launched the label division in 2004 and has experienced steady growth since then. The main location of the print service provider is Bielefeld in Germany, another location is in Vienna, Austria.

The main reasons for investing in this Gallus flexo press are the stability of the machine and the ability to expand the capacity. «We have already had very good experiences with Gallus. The Gallus ECS 340 is stable and extremely reliable,” reports Brigitte Alers, managing director of bentlage-label GmbH.

The new Gallus ECS 340 with eight flexographic printing units and a cold foil embossing unit enables bentlage-label GmbH to print a wide range of applications. The most diverse types of technical labels are produced – from labels in the food sector up to labels for vehicles. By covering different markets, the printing company is broadly positioned.

Brigitte Alers from bentlage-label GmbH concludes: “We are now not only equipped at a higher level but also are in general in a better position: with the new Gallus ECS 340 we can print more colours and also apply cold foil in flexo. This expands our product portfolio a lot while at the same time having reliably high print quality and flexibility.”

Source: Company Press Release