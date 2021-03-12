The new pilot line allows Belvac to meet the demand for beverage can-making equipment and support services

Belvac has invested in two-piece can pilot line. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay)

Belvac, part of Dover, has invested in a new fully functional and two-piece can pilot line to expand its container and engineering services.

The new pilot line allows Belvac to expand its capabilities and offerings to meet the demand for beverage can-making equipment and support services.

The specific addition of the pilot line will enable brand owners and converters to develop speciality-shaped two-piece aluminium beverage and aerosol containers.

Container makers can also use the new pilot line for testing coatings and inks together with material light-weighting.

Belvac is also planning to provide low-volume manufacturing of finished containers for market tests in the coming days.

The new pilot line is said to support Belvac’s existing turnkey can and metal bottle integration business by manufacturing cups and preforms to asses container concepts in advance of final equipment installation and high volume end customer container production.

Belvac is also expanding its presence in Bedford County of Virginia with the addition of 40,000ft² of manufacturing and assembly capacity to meet the demand for its equipment such as trimmers, neckers and decorators

Belvac executive vice president David Mammolenti said: “Increased consumer demand for more environmentally friendly aluminium beverage cans and bottles, which better meet environmental standards and regulatory conditions are driving growth throughout the can-making industry.

“Belvac anticipated this increased demand for our products and services and has been investing to expand our manufacturing capabilities, product offering, and support services.

“These most recent investments ensure that Belvac now has full-line equipment capabilities to provide full plant integration services, mitigating risk at installation and startup.”

Based in Lynchburg of Virginia, Belvac serves customers in the can-making and plastics industry.

The company has manufacturing operations in Virginia, New York, Dongen, Netherlands, Plzen, the Czech Republic and sales offices in Europe, China, South America, and the Middle East.