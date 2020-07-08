Bellwyck has installed Heidelberg Speedmaster CX 102 press and Mark Andy Digital Series HD Hybrid Press in Canada

Bellwyck corporate office. (Credit: Bellwyck)

Bellwyck has completed the installation of two advanced presses in Canada, which will help the firm to deliver next-generation custom printed packaging solutions to the customers.

Bellwyck offers sustainable packaging solutions to major global brands in the packaging industry.

The company is said to install the longest Heidelberg Speedmaster CX 102 press in Canada. The advanced press delivers nine-colour printing and includes two coating units each fitted with flexo-kits.

Heidelberg press enables to offer special effects such as glitters and colour-shift coatings for luxury brand packaging concepts, as well as enables to replace lamination with eco-friendly coatings.

Bellwyck’s new nine-colour Heidelberg Speedmaster press accompanies the seven-colour Heidelberg Speedmaster CX 102 press installed in 2019. With speeds of 16,500 (SPH) and quick change-overs, both presses are also provided with Prinect Inpress Control for inline spectral colour measurement.

Bellwyck has also installed the Mark Andy Digital Series HD Hybrid Press, which features true one-pass hybrid printing with four flexo units and expanded gamut digital.

The digital label press, which offers unlimited colours and advanced image definition, provides 1200×600 DPI with latest features such as the opaque white.

Bellwyck premium and pharma/healthcare packaging solutions president John McVeigh said: “We meet each client where they are, and we always strive to provide innovative options as they evolve and grow.

“From helping drive efficiencies and quality to eco-friendly solutions and smart packaging options, our core focus is to meet and exceed the rigorous standards of our clients while continually finding new ways to help them stand out in the marketplace.”

In February this year, PCI Pharma Services acquired Bellwyck Pharma Services (Bellwyck), a Canada-based provider of packaging and labelling for clinical trial and commercial drug markets.