Hong Kong-based Belle Cosmic Manufacturing has introduced new portable UV disinfecting cases for the cosmetic packaging industry.

The new cosmetic cases, which were exhibited at the Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, utilise ultraviolet C (UVC) light with a wavelength of 220-280 nanometers (nm) to eradicate 99% of germs within five minutes.

According to a study conducted by Hiroshima University researchers, UVC light with a wavelength of 222nm, which is safer to use around humans, effectively kills 99.7% of the SARS-CoV-2 viral culture after a 30-second exposure at 0.1 mW/cm2.

The 222nm UVC light cannot penetrate the outer and non-living layer of the human eye and skin, thereby preventing harm to the living cells beneath.

It is also a better alternative to the more affecting 254nm UVC germicidal lamps used in disinfecting healthcare facilities.

The new UV disinfecting cases are available in three sizes and designs

Belle Cosmic is offering portable UV disinfecting cases in three sizes and designs, including the foldable case, small case and brush case.

The disinfecting cases are suitable to place makeup products, in addition to personal belongings such as keys, glasses and money.

Founded in 1995, Belle Cosmic Manufacturing has expertise in producing sewing bags, paste works and handicraft items.

With factory in Dongguan of China, the company also conducts other processes, including printing, hot-stamping, debossed items and metal accessories production. The company serves clients across North and South America, Europe, as well as Asia.

