The new cosmetics packaging will be produced using renewable PP, which is part of SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE portfolio of second-generation bio-based materials

Sabic’s various PP and PE materials are derived from animal-free and palm oil-free second generation renewable feedstock such as tall oil waste from the wood pulping process in paper industry. (Credit: SABIC)

Skincare company Beiersdorf has selected SABIC’s certified renewable polypropylene (PP) for its cosmetics packaging, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The new cosmetics packaging will be produced using renewable PP, which is part of SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE portfolio of second-generation bio-based materials.

The new packaging products, which will replace fossil-based virgin PP, will be launched in the market in 2021.

Beiersdorf global packaging development head Michael Becker said: “The use of renewable raw materials in our product packaging represents a major lever for us to reduce our carbon emissions and improve our ecological footprint.”

SABIC’s certified renewable polymers consist of various PP and polyethylene (PE) materials. They are derived from animal-free and palm oil-free second-generation renewable feedstock such as tall oil waste from the wood pulping process in the paper industry.

Beiersdorf intends to make its packaging 100% refillable, reusable or recyclable, as part of its CARE BEYOND SKIN sustainability agenda with targets to be implemented by 2025.

The targets also include an increasing share of recycled material in plastic packaging to 30% and minimise the use of fossil-based virgin plastic by 50%.

SABIC stated that its certified renewable polymers are based on a mass balance approach in compliance with the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) scheme.

The firm’s complete TRUCIRCLE offering includes design for recyclability services, mechanically recycled materials, certified circular products from chemical recycling of used plastics and certified renewable polymers from bio-based feedstock.

SABIC performance polymers and industry solutions for petrochemicals vice president Sergi Monros said: “The plant-based materials provide easy drop-in solutions to existing fossil-based plastic conversion processes and applications, without compromises on purity, quality, safety or convenience. SABIC is determined to help support its partners in benefiting from this potential.”

Earlier this month, SABIC partnered with consumer goods company Unilever and Greiner Packaging to develop new Knorr bouillon powder containers.