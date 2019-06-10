Glass packaging solutions provider Beatson Clark has designed a new embossed bottle for Halewood Wines & Spirits’ Dead Man’s Fingers spiced rum.

Image: Beatson Clark has designed embossed bottle for Halewood’s Dead Man’s Fingers rum. Photo: courtesy of Beatson Clark.

In 2018, Halewood has added Cornwall’s small-batch spiced rum brand Dead Man’s to its portfolio.

To update the existing bottle without losing its original skull imagery and graphics, Halewood’s in-house design team collaborated with Beatson Clark’s designers to reimagine the bottle with advanced embossing and complimenting the existing artwork.

Halewood has designed the concept, while Beatson Clark has developed the bottle by optimising the technical aspects of the glass container.

Beatson Clark business development manager Chris Palmer said: “Advances in technology have revolutionised what our in-house design team can now achieve with embossing, and using the latest sculpting software means that the results are highly defined and easier to manufacture.”

The new glass spirit bottle, which is spray-coated to emphasise the edgy feel of the brand, features an embossed skull on the shoulder, the initials ‘DMF’ embossed on the sides and the words ‘Cornish Soul’ on the back of the bottle.

In 2015, Rum & Crab Shack owners created Dead Man’s Fingers, which is a blend of rums from Trinidad and Barbados and influenced by Cornish flavours such as saffron cake, spiced fruit and the Shack’s own Pedro Ximenez ice cream.

Halewood brand manager Lucy Cottrell said: “Dead Man’s Fingers has grown a cult following in the South West since its launch in 2015, receiving lots of acclaim in a relatively short space of time, so it’s exciting to share its exceptional qualities with the rest of the country.

“After we acquired the brand we wanted to put our mark on it by updating the bottle without losing any of its irreverent appeal. Our collaboration with Beatson Clark’s designers has achieved just that.”

Beatson Clark is specialised in offering glass packaging solutions for major brands in the food, drink and pharmaceutical markets across the world.

With around 350 employees, the company has a production capacity of around 520 million units or 145,000 tonnes.