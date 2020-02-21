The Gallus ECS label press is ideal for the printing and converting of self-adhesive labels

Batsios Labels purchased the label press Gallus ECS 340 press. (Credit: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG)

Greece-based label converter Batsios Labels has invested in Heidelberger’s Gallus ECS 340 press in a bid to boost its self-adhesive labels production capacity.

The Gallus press, which was installed at the company’s facility in May 2019, features eight flexo units and one screen printing unit, plus cold foil embossing.

With a printing width of 340mm, the label press is ideal for the printing and converting of self-adhesive labels, with enhanced stability, speed and quality, Heidelberger said.

Batsios Labels reports increased productivity with Gallus ECS 340 press

Since the installation of the press, the Greek label printer reported increased productivity and widening up of substrate and colour range.

Batsios Labels business development manager Andreas Nikoletsopoulos said: “For 6 months now we are getting each day more and more acquainted with the machine.

“We are delighted to see that our investment is already starting to pay off.”

Heidelberger said that Batsios Labels invested its first Gallus press due to its increased productivity through higher speed and quality as well as the ability to print more than six colours.

Nikoletsopoulos added: “Everything runs smoothly and efficiently. We are happy with our new Gallus ESC 340 and we have already started looking for ways to add another Gallus machine to our company.”

Employing about 20 people, Batsios Labels mainly offers self-adhesive labels to its customers.

Last year, Arvanitis has invested in Gallus ECS 340 label printing press in a bid to increase the overall productivity.

Gallus ECS 340 is said to be a user-friendly and cost-effective printing press for commodity labels with a very short web path. It delivers a running speed of up to 165m/min.