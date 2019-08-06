The packaging equipment platform has brought together eight Russian packaging industry veterans, each with almost two decades of experience.

Image: Well-established in Russia, BW Flexible Systems is a global manufacturer of packaging systems. Photo: Courtesy of Barry-Wehmiller Companies.

BW Packaging Systems the packaging machinery arm of Barry-Wehmiller, a $3bn global supplier of engineering consulting and manufacturing technology recently augmented its investment in the Russian packaging market by establishing Moscow-based sales, parts and field service teams to better serve both new and existing Russian customers.

The packaging equipment platform has brought together eight Russian packaging industry veterans, each with almost two decades of experience. Together, they are solely focused on the Russian market, with an office in Moscow that has dedicated customer service support and field service technicians, along with spare parts and aftermarket inventory. In July 2019, the team launched its own website, www.bwpackagingsystems.com/ru, which provides detailed information on BW Packaging Systems Russia.

BW Packaging Systems is a $700-plus million business with more than 3,000 team members in nine countries and 37 locations around the world. It represents the collective capabilities of several Barry-Wehmiller companies—including BW Flexible Systems, Pneumatic Scale Angelus and Synerlink, all of which are currently operating in Russia and now are supported by the new office—as well as Accraply and BW Integrated Systems. Through BW Packaging Systems, customers can find more than just a single machine; they can leverage the combined primary packaging, labeling and end-of-line packaging solutions of each of the Barry-Wehmiller packaging companies.

Well-established in Russia, BW Flexible Systems is a global manufacturer of packaging systems that fill and bag thousands of food and non-food products. BW Flexible Systems offers machines for flexible packaging with technologies ranging from form-fill-seal, bag filling and sealing, and flow-wrapping, to bag palletizing and stretch-wrapping. These systems support many markets, including bakery, cheese, produce, processed meats, frozen foods and more.

Hema, a brand within the Pneumatic Scale Angelus family, is a global designer, manufacturer and supporter of rotary-filling solutions for many diverse markets, ranging from dairy, food and beverage, cosmetics, personal care, household and chemical applications, to complex food items, including edible oils, canned meats, dressings, pâté and more.

Synerlink is a trusted supplier of fillers for dairy products, and other foods and beverages, with a broad range of solutions through complete packaging lines, including form-fill-seal lines and fill-seal machines (preformed cups and bottles), combi (bottle fill-seal machines) and end-of-line robotic solutions, such as sleeving, case-loading, overwrapping, picking, crating and palletizing.

“The flexible packaging and rigid filling solutions that BW Packaging Systems offers for the Russian market are unparalleled in quality and efficiency,” said Arkady Melititsky, General Director, BW Packaging Systems Russia. “With this dedicated location and team, we will ensure our customers have access to this technology and the unmatched service that accompanies it.”

Source: Company Press Release.