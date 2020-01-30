Waste Management, which the title sponsor of the Phoenix Open, has selected Ball’s recyclable aluminium cup as of part its effort to educate fans on how to "Recycle Right”

Ball’s infinitely recyclable aluminium cups will be featured at Waste Management Phoenix Open event in the US. (Credit: Ball Corporation)

Waste Management, a US-based provider of waste management environmental services, has selected Ball’s Infinitely recyclable aluminium cups to feature at the PGA TOUR’s 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament in Arizona, US.

The event, which is scheduled to be held from 30 January to 2 February 2020 at TPC Scottsdale, is expected to convene more than 700,000 fans during the event.

Ball said that Waste Management, which is serving as the title sponsor of the Phoenix Open, has selected aluminium cup as part of its efforts to educate fans on how to “Recycle Right” and create the largest zero-waste sporting event.

The lightweight aluminium cups have been developed in response to the growing preference for more sustainable products from the consumer.

Ball chairman, president and CEO John Hayes said: “The Waste Management Phoenix Open is a shining example of how events big and small can make sustainability a core part of their mission.

“We’re proud to join together with Waste Management to bring fans the aluminium cup and help meet their zero-waste goal, while also expanding the cups to golf fans.”

Ball to supply 7,000 of 20-ounce cups to be used in Patriots Outpost

During the tournament, Ball plans to supply 7,000 of the 20-ounce cups for use in the Patriots Outpost, a tournament venue that is exclusively for active, reserve, veterans and retired US military allowing them to watch the match with access to complimentary food and beverages.

Waste Management recycling vice-president Brent Bell said: “We’re excited to team up with Ball to bring the game-changing aluminium cup to fans at this year’s Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“Waste Management is a leader in promoting sustainability and environmental solutions, and the introduction of the infinitely recyclable aluminium cup will play an important part in helping us educate fans about how to recycle right here at the tournament and when they return to their homes, communities and businesses.”

Earlier this month, Ball partnered with live event hospitality firm Centerplate and Anheuser-Busch InBev’s beer brand Bud Light to feature its infinitely recyclable aluminium cups at Super Bowl LIV, the National Football League (NFL) championship game in the US.

The lightweight aluminium cups are planned to be introduced at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, for the Super Bowl LIV event scheduled to be held on 2 February 2020.