Ball and Bud Light have collaborated to offer recyclable aluminium cups. (Credit: Ball Corporation)

Sustainable aluminium packaging solutions provider Ball has entered into a partnership with Anheuser-Busch’s brand Bud Light to offer infinitely recyclable aluminium cups at Big Game in Florida.

Under the deal, the recyclable Ball Aluminum Cups are supplied to the spectators at Raymond James Stadium in Florida’s Tampa for the Big Game on 7 February.

The sustainable aluminium cups will also be supplied to the consumers at major events and venues across the country, as well as for purchase online.

Anheuser-Busch sustainability vice president Angie Slaughter said: “At Anheuser-Busch, we recognise that no one organization can solve today’s sustainability challenges alone, so we’re excited to once again be working with innovative partners to put sustainable solutions in the hands of football fans, even in these unprecedented times.”

Ball stated that the aluminium cups are a demonstration of the partners’ commitment to leveraging the Big Game’s scale to boost sustainability in the industry.

During the game, 21,000 of the 16 and 20-ounce aluminium cups are supplied to the consumers in the clubs, suites and general concourse areas of the stadium.

In addition, Ball and Bud Light will deliver 5,400 aluminium cups to the US military.

The lightweight aluminium packaging has been designed to meet the increasing consumer preference for more sustainable products.

Bud Light, which is NFL’s official beer sponsor and the presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl LV, has selected Ball’s sustainable aluminium packaging to support Anheuser-Busch’s 2025 sustainability goals.

Ball aluminium cups general manager Sebastian Siethoff said: “After sharing the Ball Aluminum Cup with guests at last year’s Big Game, we’re excited to build on that success by bringing fans at Raymond James Stadium and at home a more sustainable way to enjoy their favourite beverage this year.”

In January this year, Ball announced that it will construct a new aluminium end manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, US.