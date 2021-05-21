The nationwide retail rollout follows the success of a limited pilot that began in 2019. Since then, the cups have been available in select retailers, restaurants, and major sports and entertainment venues such as Ball Arena in Denver, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Ball brings Ball Aluminum Cup to major retailers in all 50 states. (Credit: Ball Corporation)

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) today announced that the first-of-its-kind Ball Aluminum Cup™ is now available for purchase at major retailers in all 50 states across the U.S. Between May and June, the cups will be available for the first time in more than 18,000 food, drug and mass retailers, including Kroger, Target, Albertsons, CVS and others.

“Ball has a long history of being a brand that people trust, and we are excited to reenter the B2C market with the retail rollout of the innovative and infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup™,” said Dan Fisher, President. “As a company, we are relentlessly focused on enabling the circular economy and finding new ways to help solve the packaging waste crisis with aluminum beverage packaging. We look forward to working with our retail partners to continue advancing this mission.”

“The Ball Aluminum Cup™ is a truly innovative product that has the potential to advance sustainability and reduce plastic waste at gatherings big and small,” said Sebastian Siethoff, General Manager, Cups. “As we expand the cups’ availability to major retailers nationwide, we are seeing very strong consumer adoption and performance in the marketplace as we are launching this new, exciting product line. We are excited to expand the cups’ footprint and continue driving meaningful sustainable solutions for customers and consumers.”

The nationwide retail rollout follows the success of a limited pilot that began in 2019. Since then, the cups have been available in select retailers, restaurants, and major sports and entertainment venues such as Ball Arena in Denver, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The cups are also available on Amazon, where they are currently the #3 best-selling product in the cups category.

Ball, a leader in cutting-edge aluminum beverage packaging, as well as climate monitoring and weather forecasting technologies through the Ball Aerospace business, has made sustainability foundational to its business, operations and products. Ball developed the aluminum cup over the past several years in response to growing customer and consumer demand for sustainability. It is designed to be used at home and in other areas where disposable plastic cups are common, including indoor and outdoor venues across the country.

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material and, like aluminum cans, aluminum cups can be easily recycled. Globally, 75 percent of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today. In addition to its sustainability and recycling strengths, the aluminum cup is lightweight, sturdy, and cool to the touch, and it can be customized with logos and graphics.

Ball is producing the cups domestically from its dedicated cups manufacturing facility in Rome, Ga. The product is available in 20-ounce and 16-ounce formats.

Ball worked with Seed Strategy, a Burke Inc. innovation and brand strategy consultancy, on the national advertising campaign for the retail rollout. In addition, Ball is represented in the national marketplace by Acosta Sales & Marketing.

Source: Company Press Release