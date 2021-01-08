The new facility will offer recyclable and lightweight aluminium ends to regional and national customers for beverage categories and brands

Ball is set to build new aluminium end manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay)

Aluminium packaging solutions provider Ball has unveiled plans to construct a new aluminium end manufacturing facility in the US.

The new facility, which is slated to commence production in early-2022, will be located in Bowling Green of Kentucky.

It is expected to create up to 200 manufacturing jobs in the region.

Ball’s new facility will provide recyclable and lightweight aluminium ends to regional and national customers for beverage categories and brands.

The company is also planning to expand the facility over multiple years by installing additional end modules.

The Bowling Green facility will allow Ball to better serve Midwestern aluminium beverage packaging, as the city is near to main distribution routes and existing supply chain partners.

Ball stated that its infinitely recyclable and economically valuable aluminium ends, cans, bottles and cups enable a truly circular economy.

Ball North & Central America beverage packaging president Colin Gillis said: “Bowling Green will join our industry-leading network of more than 20 North American plants, including two new beverage can manufacturing plants currently under construction in Glendale, Arizona, and Pittston, Pennsylvania, scheduled to start up in early- and mid-2021, respectively.

“These investments will align our end production with our beverage can capacity investments, and are supported by numerous long-term customer contracts to serve the unprecedented demand for sustainable aluminium packaging while furthering Ball’s Drive for 10 vision for long-term success.”

Recently, Ball Metalpack has unveiled plan to introduce a new high-speed aerosol can line at its DeForest manufacturing plant in Wisconsin, US.

Ball provides sustainable aluminium packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, in addition to aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the US government.