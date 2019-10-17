The new aluminium cups manufacturing facility in Georgia is expected to commence operations in 2020

Image: The Ball’s aluminium cups. Photo: courtesy of Ball Corporation/PR Newswire.

Ball Corporation is set to commence construction on aluminium cups manufacturing facility in Georgia, US, with an investment of approximately $200m.

Located adjacent to Ball’s existing aluminium beverage can manufacturing plant in Rome, Georgia, the facility is intended to meet the increasing demand for innovative, sustainable beverage packaging in the US.

The aluminium cups manufacturing facility will create 145 jobs

The new aluminium cups manufacturing facility, which is expected to begin production in the fourth quarter of 2020, will create approximately 145 jobs. KBD Group is the general contractor on the project.

Ball chairman, president and chief executive officer John Hayes said: “We’re increasingly hearing from customers and consumers that they want to do the right thing for the environment, and they need more options.

“This product launch is aligned with our Drive for 10 strategy and is another step in innovating to serve unmet needs. Using our years of experience and specialized expertise, we are proud to provide both our customers and consumers with another environmentally friendly and fun option in our industry-leading portfolio of aluminium packages.”

The facility will be equipped to produce infinitely recyclable aluminium cup, which is claimed to be sturdy and durable.

Ball said that the aluminium cups are currently made available in a 20-ounce size through a limited pilot program with major venues and concessionaires across in the US, as to replacement to plastic cups. These cups are produced at its innovation facility in Westminster, Colorado.

Once fully operational, the Rome plant will have the capacity to produce additional sizes of the aluminium cups, which can be customised with logos and graphics.

Through the Rome facility, Ball plans to offer its cups to drinking establishments, parks and recreation, colleges and universities, hospitality, restaurants, business and industry.

The company said that aluminium, which is economically valuable, is the most sustainable beverage packaging material. Similar to aluminium cans, cups made from aluminium can be easily recycled.