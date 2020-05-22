Ball has designed the new recyclable aluminium cup as an alternative to the plastic cup

Sustainable aluminium packaging solutions provider Ball has selected sales and marketing agency Acosta for the retail and on-premise launch of its new recyclable aluminium cups.

In September 2019, the company launched the pilot of its infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminium Cups in the US.

The deal allows Acosta to exclusively represent Ball Aluminum Cups in retail and on-premise outlets, including grocery, drug and C-stores, food service, specialty channels, and select mass channel retailers, across the country.

Acosta CEO Darian Pickett said: “Our team is proud and eager to provide sales, analytic, retail and supply chain support to a global brand with a long legacy in the packaging industry, as they launch and accelerate the introduction of the aluminum cups into locations over the next year.”

The new aluminium cup can be recycled multiple times without losing quality

Designed as an alternative to plastic cups, the new aluminium cup can be recycled multiple times without losing quality.

According to the company, around 75% of aluminium regularly produced is still in use currently.

The lightweight, sturdy and cool to the touch aluminium cup helps to deliver a better beverage drinking experience to the consumers.

Ball Aluminum Cup is also said to serve as a more sustainable packaging option for retailers, entertainment venues and concessionaires.

Ball global beverage packaging chief operating officer and senior vice president Daniel Fisher said: “Their deep industry knowledge and cutting-edge technology will enable us to leverage the initial success of the Ball Aluminum Cup as we launch the brand into retail and on-premise outlets in 2021, and ensure that consumers have a more sustainable cup option when they shop.”

In March, Ball agreed to acquire Brazilian aluminium aerosol packaging business Tubex Industria E Comercio de Embalagens in a deal valued at around $80m.

Ball is engaged in the supplying of sustainable aluminium packaging solutions to the beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services for the US government.