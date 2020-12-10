Nazionale beer is launched in Crown’s 360 End beverage cans, which are suitable for outdoor activities and occasions

Baladin’s Nazionale beer in Crown cans. (Credit: Crown Holdings, Inc.)

Italy-based craft brewer Baladin has introduced its original Italian organic beer, Nazionale, in cans from Crown Bevcan Europe & Middle East.

The craft brewer has launched the beer to celebrate the opening of Green Pea retail park in Turin, Italy.

Touted to the world’s first green retail park located in Turin, Green Pea retail park shelters more than 100 retailers in the housing, clothing, leisure, food and beverage, energy and movement fields, offering environment-friendly products.

With the launch of Nazionale beer, Baladin becomes the first Italian craft brewer to use cans, reflecting its commitment towards sustainability.

Baladin founder Teo Musso said: “In the midst of climate change and with a consumer demographic that is increasingly aware of the importance of living as sustainable as possible, there has never been a more important time to engage with partners such as Crown and Green Pea.

“Our new 100% Italian organic beer was only ever destined for the metal packaging option, easy to understand why, given the strong sustainability credentials of the format.”

Crown stated that packaging design features mostly white background, and a single green pea sitting above the Baladin logo. The design of the can is expected to capture more attention on the retail shelves.

Crown said that its advanced 360 End beverage container provides consumers with an option to remove the entire lid of the beverage can, turning it into a drinking cup that eliminates the need for separate glassware.

Also, its 360 End beverage cans are suitable for outdoor activities and occasions, enabling consumers to easily move around and sip their drink, said the packaging company.

Crown Bevcan Europe and Middle East marketing and business development director Veronique Curulla said: “Our cans are the perfect fit for Baladin and the Green Pea retail concept.

“Teo Musso and his team are dedicated to creating products that deliver at the highest levels in terms of taste and sustainability, which is alignment with our work and goals. Cans are a packaging option that is not only 100% recyclable but also infinitely recyclable.”