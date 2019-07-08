B2B Industrial Packaging has acquired US-based distributor of packaging equipment and supplies Empire West Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Image: B2B Industrial Packaging has acquired Empire West Solutions. Photo: courtesy of Akshay93 from Pixabay.

Based in Salinas of California, Empire West Solutions serves customers in various markets such as manufacturing, distribution, forest products, agriculture and others.

Empire West Solutions sales manager Jim Martinez said: “Our clients will continue to receive the excellent support from our team and will benefit from B2B Industrial’s expanded product and service offering.”

Under the deal, Empire West’s expert sales, support and management teams will continue to work from the Salinas location.

B2B Industrial Packaging operates a strapping and fastener tool repair facility in the Midwest to serve clients ranging from the West Coast to the East Coast. The company will also provide all these services to the clients of Empire West.

B2B Industrial Packaging said that Empire West is the ninth major acquisition in 10 years for the company.

The company’s acquisitions include Central Packaging in Kansas, Western Metals, Pac Fast and Empire Systems in California, Lesker, Anasco and Rapid-Pac in Illinois, as well as Alpine Packaging in Oregon.

In June, B2B has acquired Empire Systems, which is packaging equipment and supplies distributor that covers Sacramento, Northern California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado.

B2B Industrial Packaging president Bill Drake said: “Empire West Solutions will make an outstanding addition to our expanding portfolio of packaging solution providers.

“They have a strong roster of loyal clients that will enjoy the expanded capabilities, outstanding client service and valuable industry experience this acquisition will deliver.”

With more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging markets a full range of packaging equipment and supplies such as steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners. The firm serves clients across the US and Mexico.

Based in Addison of Illinois, the company has additional locations in Texas, California, Oregon and Kansas. The company operates three advanced strapping and fastener tool repair facilities to better serve its clients across the US.