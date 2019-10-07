The expansion incorporates a multi-capability coater, additional slitter capacity, a new packaging line and a automated warehouse

Avery Dennison officially opened its expanded production facility at the Rodange plant in Luxembourg, completing a $65 million project to strengthen its European manufacturing footprint. The previously announced investment is one of Avery Dennison’s largest operational initiatives globally in recent years.

“This investment creates a number of advantages for Avery Dennison in Europe,” said Tim Presto, Vice President of Supply Chain & Operations Europe, at Avery Dennison. “It gives us a more flexible and agile production network, increases our topcoating capabilities and helps us to better address fluctuations in customer demand. With its modern set-up and central location, the new expansion supports our sustainability ambitions. It leverages our footprint to minimize our CO2 impact by reducing the need for transport within the production process, while putting us closer to more of our customers. Finally, and most importantly, it gives us state-of-the-art machines and equipment that strengthen our product quality while maximizing uptime.”

The expansion incorporates a state of the art, multi-capability coater, additional slitter capacity, a new packaging line and an automated warehouse.

The total space utilized in Rodange increased by more than 12,000 sqm and is optimized to deliver maximum sustainability benefits related to waste management, energy consumption and water-use efficiency. In addition, by building the facility in a location closer to more of its customers, the company is anticipating an annual reduction in greenhouse gasses of 700 tons from reduced delivery-related energy consumption.

Etienne Schneider, Deputy-Prime Minister, Minister of the Economy said : “The expansion of Avery Dennison’s Rodange production facilities confirms the dynamism and healthy growth of the Luxembourg industry – with a strong focus on Industry 4.0 digital technologies like automation, robotics or big data. I strongly welcome that Avery Dennison values the Luxembourg economic environment for innovative and sustainable manufacturing and has built its project on sustainability right from the beginning.”

