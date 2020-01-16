Dow will use Avangard’s pellets made from post-consumer resin (PCR) plastic film to produce LLDPE and LDPE products

The deal is a part of Dow’s effort to advance plastic circularity. (Credit: Dow)

US-based waste-optimisation firm Avangard Innovative LP (AI) has signed an agreement to supply post-consumer resin (PCR) plastic film pellets to Michigan-based Dow.

The exclusive deal is a part of Dow’s sustainability strategy, which aims to advance the circular economy for plastics while reducing waste in the environment.

Under the terms of the agreement, Avangard will provide pellets made from post-consumer resin (PCR) plastic film.

Dow to produce LLDPE and LDPE products using Avangard’s recycled plastics

Dow plans to combine its virgin polyethylene resins with Avangard Innovative’s pellets to produce what it claims to be first-ever PCR-based innovations including the creation of linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE) products.

Dow Latin America and North America recycling commercial director Victor Zapata said: “We’re giving our customers the tools they need to supply consumers with products made from recycled plastic, like the liners they place into their waste bins and the shrink wrap they use to bundle and ship packaged goods.

“This collaboration combines AI’s waste collection and sortation technology with Dow’s materials science expertise, application expertise and operational scale to bring a consistent processing, reliable supply of PCR-based LLDPE and LDPE to our customers throughout North America.”

Planned to be launched for North American customers later this year, the PCR-based circular products will be used in applications such as liners, shrink wrap and protective packaging, among others.

Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics North America commercial vice-president Nestor de Mattos said: “Any plastic lost to the environment as waste is unacceptable.

“That’s why we’re collaborating with AI to advance new solutions that maintain the value of used plastics. Not only does this effort help Dow meet its sustainability goals, it will help our customers reach their own sustainability objectives, furthering the shift toward a circular economy for plastics.”

