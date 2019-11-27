AusCann’s solid hard shell capsules will be packaged by Aspen Pharmacare in consumer-ready packs at its Australian facility

Image: Aspen Pharmacare will package AusCann’s solid hard shell capsules in consumer ready pack. Photo: courtesy of Steve Buissinne from Pixabay.

Aspen Pharmacare Australia, a subsidiary of South Africa-based pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare, has been selected by medical cannabis company AusCann Group to provide packaging for the latter’s medicinal cannabis pharmaceutical products.

Under the terms of the three-year agreement, Aspen will provide Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) packaging services for AusCann’s proprietary solid hard shell capsules. The agreement has an option to extend further.

AusCann’s solid hard shell capsules will be manufactured by PCI Pharma as part of a contract signed earlier, and be packaged by Aspen at its Australian facility in consumer-ready packs.

AusCann said that the agreement follows the completion of detailed financial analysis that revealed considerable cost for outsourcing packaging with Aspen.

AusCann CEO Ido Kanyon said that the Aspen selection meets AusCann’s need for pharmaceutical grade GMP packaging and quality, as well as AusCann’s requirement to cost-efficiently develop the commercial supply chain.

Kanyon said: “AusCann is on track in getting its first capsules to market. These are expected to be released for clinical trials towards the end of 2019.

“The manufacturing of the cannabinoid hard shell capsules will be primarily manufactured under contract by our manufacturing partner PCI Pharma, with packaging by Aspen Pharmacare. The contract manufacturing and packaging capabilities we have in place with Aspen Pharmacare and with PCI Pharma enable us to be highly cost-effective and agile.”

AusCann said that the selection of Aspen is consistent with its management of its supply chain and cost base in a bid to de-risk supply chain and ensure the most economical packaging solution.

Aspen Pharmacare Australia is a supplier of branded and generic pharmaceutical products to more than 150 countries.

Operating 25 manufacturing facilities on 17 sites, the firm is licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines.